Simpson continues first-round campaign

It’s not uncommon to hear high-profile NFL Draft hopefuls talk about wanting to be a first-round pick. Considering that’s where the money is the most lucrative, it would be more surprising if they didn’t make that pitch on their behalf.

But Trenton Simpson believes his performance is doing most of his talking.

“I feel like I’ve definitely proved it,” Simpson said.

Clemson’s former linebacker will have to wait until the draft starts April 27 to find out whether that dream becomes a reality, but Simpson continued his campaign Tuesday at Clemson’s Pro Day. With personnel from all 32 NFL teams looking on inside the team’s indoor practice facility, Simpson took part in some testing as well as on-field workouts, where he flashed the kind of athleticism that few in this year’s linebacker class possess.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder first posted the best times among the participants in the three-cone drill (4.24 seconds) and the L-drill (7.06). He was then put through position drills, which, in part, gauged the linebackers’ mobility and change of direction in coverage. Simpson displayed fluidity that one would more normally see from a defensive back, which he said was his primary objective coming into the workout.

“Just showing field work,” he said. “Showing I can flip my hips and catch the ball. … Everything went really well.”

Simpson understandably didn’t run the 40-yard dash, standing instead on the 4.43 he blazed at the scouting combine earlier this month. But he also turned in what he said was the best vertical jump he’s ever recorded at 40.5 inches, which would have bested all the jumps done by the linebackers at the combine.

“I saved it for today,” he said through a grin.

Simpson has healed from a late-season ankle injury that ultimately forced him to skip out on Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee on Dec. 30. That’s helped him put his best foot forward during the pre-draft process.

“As y’all can see by the numbers, I’m 100%,” he said. “Ready to go.”

There’s also the versatility factor.

A highly-rated linebacker who initially committed to Auburn during his prep days at Mallard Creek (North Carolina) High, Simpson flipped to Clemson and made three starts as a true freshman in 2020. He finished his three college seasons with 187 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and six pass breakups while lining up all over the Tigers’ front seven.

He spent his first two seasons as Clemson’s most reliable coverage ‘backer and a premier edge blitzer at the Sam/nickel spot. Simpson moved inside to Will ‘backer this past season and spent more time in the box as a result, though he still shadowed tight ends, slot receivers and running backs and got after the quarterback in certain packages.

Simpson said teams plan to use him in a similar fashion at the next level, where he projects as a three-down ‘backer. They’ve primarily discussed playing him on the weak side on early downs, on the edge on third downs and even using him as a spy on occasion, Simpson said.

“They definitely see how Clemson used me with (former defensive coordinator Brent) Venables and Wes Goodwin,” Simpson added. “Just seeing how I was used in college, I feel like a lot of teams like that I’m very versatile and can play at all three levels of the field.”

At this point, it’s hard to find any teams that aren’t highly interested in his skill set.

Simpson said he had 19 formal interviews at the combine with the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants being the teams he’s talked with the most at this point. He had dinner with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday in Clemson, and he said he’s got a “busy month” of team visits ahead. It starts Wednesday with a trip to Houston to check in with the Texans.

“I truly feel like it’s a blessing,” Simpson said. “I wouldn’t say it’s nerve wracking. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life, and I feel like the work has paid off.”

In Simpson’s mind, that includes being one of the first 31 names to come off the board.

“It’s not too many 235-pound guys running around with a 4.43 and jumping a 40-inch vertical,” he said. “And I feel like you’re not just drafting me to play one position.

“I know that I’m a first-round talent. I have been my whole life. The work and this whole combine process has definitely showed it.”

