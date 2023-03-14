Tigers ‘high on the list’ for top Texas OL after visit, offer

One of the touted offensive linemen from the Lone Star State that traveled to Clemson for the program’s junior day this past Saturday is Casey Poe.

The four-star from Lindale (Texas) High School left very impressed following the long-distance trip to Tiger Town.

“It was definitely well worth it,” Poe told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound rising senior also left campus with a new scholarship offer from the Tigers in tow.

Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin conveyed the offer to Poe during Saturday’s visit.

“When I got on campus, it was about halfway through the day and I was talking to Coach Austin, and he was just telling me how much he enjoyed watching my film and how great of a player I was and how great of a person I was, and that they wanted to extend me an offer,” Poe said.

Saturday marked Poe’s first time being at Clemson. The nation’s No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 153 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Poe detailed his extensive junior day experience.

“It was great,” he said. “It’s about a 12-hour drive to Clemson for us, so we drove in, stayed with some family here in Buford, Georgia, and drove up (Saturday) morning. But it was great. It was a long day. I think it totaled like a 13-hour day or something like that. It was a long visit, but it was really good.

“We got to cover all the academic side, got to see the whole campus, got to talk to the president (Jim Clements) and the AD (Graham Neff), which was great. Got to spend a lot of one-on-one time with a lot of the coaches. There was only a group of eight of us there or something like that, so there was always a coach to be having a conversation with, and they were super excited to be there, super welcoming to all of us. Just wanted to make sure that we had a really good time.”

Poe pointed to taking in a spring practice and hearing Dabo Swinney speak about his program as the highlights of the visit. Clemson’s head coach has made quite the impression on the heavily sought-after lineman.

“Coach Swinney is great,” Poe said. “He’s a coach that our head coach, Coach (Chris) Cochran, here at Lindale is really fond of, really proud of. Really kind of pushes his messages to us because Coach Swinney is a really smart coach, a really intelligent individual. Puts his faith first, which is really important for me. I’m a huge person of faith, so being able to see that in a head coach and someone who can push me further in my faith is great.

“But also he really breaks down the core values. His main points at Clemson are one, to make sure people graduate. Two, to give people the tools to be able to have a life after football. And three, to win national championships. So, those three things combined really make a great head coach and a great culture.”

Poe went to LSU earlier this month and visited Georgia Tech on Sunday. He then traveled to Auburn on Monday and is slated to be at UGA today.

The Bulldogs offered Poe on Sunday, joining Clemson, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Tech, LSU, Oklahoma, Stanford, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and many others on his offer list.

Where do the Tigers stand with Poe in his recruitment following Saturday’s visit and offer?

“They’re high on the list,” he said. “I’ve always looked very fondly at Clemson and looked at their culture as one that definitely a lot of teams could learn from. They have a great program and great culture, and consistency is a huge part of Clemson. … Just seeing that consistency, they’re definitely on my mind, definitely high on that list.”

