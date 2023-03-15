‘I have dreamed about this for a long time’: Potter reflects on NFL Draft after Clemson Pro Day

Clemson football held its 2023 Pro Day on Tuesday, March 14. With all 32 NFL teams present, it was an opportunity for all of the draft prospects to show their strengths to the various scouts and team personnel present.

B.T. Potter had a five-year career kicking for Clemson, ending with some of the most impressive stats in ACC history. Potter, who looks to be drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft, spoke to the media after performing at Pro Day and gave some insight as to what teams have expressed interest in him and what he wanted to show those teams in his performance at Pro Day.

The two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist shared what teams are looking for the most from him and how he believes he displayed those skills on Tuesday.

“Strength, leg strength. Something you can’t really teach,” he said. “I was just really trying to put that on display. I thought I had a really good day kicking off. I hit the roof twice and I’ve never done that since I’ve been here, so that was pretty cool. Just really trying to show off some leg strength.”

Potter went on to offer his perspective on what all this preparing and training means to him as he embarks on fulfilling his dream of going to the NFL.

“It was good. It was fun,” he said. “I had a good time out there. Everyone always tells you about it before you go out there and I was prepared, but the days are so long, but I just really had to take a deep breath and remind myself, this is the dream. I have dreamed about this for a long time, so just slow down and enjoy it and take it one day at a time.”

Potter also clarified that he has been in talks with a few teams and will be attending some private workouts in the coming weeks.

“I have heard from a couple teams,” he said. “I have some private workouts coming up in the next couple weeks, so really looking forward to that.”

“Really the teams I’ve talked to the most are the Jaguars, the Rams, the Vikings and I talked to the Steelers a good bit today,” he added.

Kickers aren’t always the players that are drafted, but Potter conveyed that he would love the opportunity to be drafted, and if given the chance, he shared that he would always give his best effort to whatever team he ended up with.

“I would love to be drafted,” he said. “I think I have a chance, but I would just be happy to be on a team. I will go in there and compete with anybody and just do my best.”

After five years playing for Clemson, it can often be hard for any player to leave and move on to the next chapter in their life. Potter shared that while he has so many memories that he will cherish forever, he knows that he will be back in Clemson as much as he can.

“I feel like I’ll definitely be up here a good bit,” he said. “They have the best facilities around here. I would be dumb to not use them as long as I’m playing, but I plan on being up here a good bit.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

