NFL team makes decision on this former Tiger

An NFL team has made a decision on this former Clemson standout.

The Seattle Seahawks have opted not to tender linebacker Tanner Muse, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Muse will now become an unrestricted free agent. The Seahawks could try to re-sign him to a more team-friendly deal, but as an unrestricted free agent, he will have the chance to explore the free agent market. Muse appeared in every game for the Seahawks last season, primarily as a special teams player, though he did post 16 tackles on defense during the regular season and added four more in Seattle’s wild card playoff game loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A third-round pick of the Raiders in 2020, Muse missed his rookie campaign while on injured reserve. The Raiders waived him in September 2021 before the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad.

The #Seahawks aren't tendering RFA LB Tanner Muse, per source. Muse played in every game for Seattle last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

