Swinney Scrimmage Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was in rare form following Wednesday’s scrimmage in Death Valley. Swinney had plenty of praise for his freshmen and told some classic Dabo stories.
Watch Swinney’s remarks on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was in rare form following Wednesday’s scrimmage in Death Valley. Swinney had plenty of praise for his freshmen and told some classic Dabo stories.
Watch Swinney’s remarks on TCITV:
The disappointment hanging over Clemson’s men’s basketball season culminated in the end Wednesday. Three days after being bypassed for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers’ season ended (…)
A highly touted wide receiver from the Lone Star State visited Clemson on Wednesday and picked up an offer from the Tigers. Midlothian (Texas) High School four-star Bryant Wesco announced the offer via (…)
An NFL Tiger is heading back to the Carolinas. The Carolina Panthers announced that they agreed to terms with former Clemson defensive lineman DeShawn Williams on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old Williams (…)
There’s been plenty of buzz about Peter Woods early in spring practice. Last week, when asked what stands out about the true freshman defensive lineman, Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin (…)
Clemson football held its 2023 Pro Day on Tuesday, March 14. With all 32 NFL teams present, it was an opportunity for all of the draft prospects to show their strengths to the various scouts and team (…)
A former Clemson standout has reportedly found a new home in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with Clelin Ferrell, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The former Tiger defensive end has (…)
Dabo Swinney believes the best is yet to come for Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson, and Clemson’s head coach sees bright NFL futures ahead for the big-time defensive draft prospects. Swinney (…)
An NFL team has made a decision on this former Clemson standout. The Seattle Seahawks have opted not to tender linebacker Tanner Muse, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Muse will now (…)
A former Clemson standout is sticking around with this NFL team in 2023. The Baltimore Ravens are re-signing Trayvon Mullen to a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The former Tiger cornerback was (…)
Nick Eason has already been impressed by the midyear enrollees in his position group, both as players and as people. Clemson’s defensive tackles coach spoke last week about what he’s seen thus far – both (…)