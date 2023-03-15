Swinney Scrimmage Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was in rare form following Wednesday’s scrimmage in Death Valley.  Swinney had plenty of praise for his freshmen and told some classic Dabo stories.

Watch Swinney’s remarks on TCITV:

