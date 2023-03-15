Swinney: 'Their best football is in front of them'

Dabo Swinney believes the best is yet to come for Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson, and Clemson’s head coach sees bright NFL futures ahead for the big-time defensive draft prospects.

Swinney spoke highly about the talented trio during the Tigers’ Pro Day on Tuesday.

“It’s a dream come true type day for them, for sure. I mean, this is something that they all aspire to,” Swinney said in an interview on NFL Network. “To see these guys – Bryan, Trenton and Myles were all three five-star recruits. All three of those guys, I kind of say the same thing about all three, and that’s their best football is in front of them. They’re not finished products. They’re just elite talents.”

Swinney went on to talk more about Murphy, Bresee and Simpson, all of whom could potentially be first-round picks in April’s NFL Draft. You can check out what Swinney had to say about them on NFL Network below:

.@ClemsonFB has 3 players in @MoveTheSticks' Top 50 Prospects 📈@CameronWolfe caught up with head coach Dabo Swinney at their Pro Day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SqyHFdeO9Z — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 14, 2023

“Their best football is still in front of them.” Where will @BigMurphy_25, @bryan_bresee, and @TrentonSimpson_ end up on draft night? pic.twitter.com/48MVdkS8F7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 14, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

