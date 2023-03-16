4-star Peach State TE, mom ‘took it all in’ on recent Clemson visit

A heavily recruited tight end from the Peach State returned to Tiger Town recently.

Clemson played host last Friday to Ryan Ghea, a class of 2025 prospect from Milton (Ga.) High School with two dozen scholarship offers.

“I had a very good time at Clemson with my mom and we took it all in,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Taking in one of the Tigers’ spring practices was the best part of the day for the 6-foot-5, 235-pound rising junior.

“The highlight was definitely watching practice and seeing the tight ends’ major role in the offense,” he said.

During the visit, Ghea was able to be with and around Kyle Richardson.

What did the newly minted four-star prospect hear from the Tigers’ tight ends coach while on campus?

“How much bigger I’ve gotten and to come back to camp (at Clemson) this year,” Ghea said.

Ghea was also able to spend time with Clemson class of 2024 tight end commitment Christian Bentancur, who was on campus last weekend for the Tigers’ junior day.

“He was cool,” Ghea said. “He gave me advice to keep focused and take all my visits and then you will know where home (is). I was thankful for his time.”

Ghea camped at Clemson last June and plans to do so again this summer. He also made a couple of gameday visits to Clemson last season.

Kentucky, Missouri and Kansas gave Ghea his latest offers last month, joining a lengthy list of suitors that have offered him such as Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and NC State.

While he already has an abundance of college opportunities, it’s still early in the recruiting process for Ghea as he will continue exploring his options.

“I am still very early in my process and I have a lot to still take in,” he said.

Ghea is high on the Tigers and has his fingers crossed for an offer from them in the future.

“Definitely a great school with great values. Top of my wish list,” he said. “Going to work to earn an offer there.”

Ghea has also visited Auburn and Georgia Tech so far this month.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

