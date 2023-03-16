Allen on 2023 TE room: ‘I’m their biggest fan’

As former Clemson tight end Davis Allen prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft next month, the third-team All-ACC selection is reflecting back on his four years as a Tiger.

Allen, who made almost an immediate impact for Clemson’s tight end room during his freshman season back in 2019, spoke with the media following Pro Day on Tuesday and shared that while the winning was fun, he is most proud of the way the Tigers responded to adversity over the past two seasons.

“What I’m most proud of? I’d say the adversity we went through the past two years,” Allen said. “Everybody says Clemson, we’ve had a down year the past two years… I mean we won 10 games and what 11 last year.

“That’s not a down season to 90% of college football, but that’s just the standard here. Just the adversity that we had to go through and just the way we stayed together. The tight ends specifically were really tight this year and I had a blast with them, truly a brotherhood. That’s definitely the highlight of my year.”

Moving forward, the Georgia native is excited to see how members of Kyle Richardson’s tight end room make their own mark for the Tigers next season. Allen expressed his excitement in seeing veterans and younger guys alike take the field under first-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

“I’m so excited,” the former Tiger said. “I miss them already, but I know they are going to do great things. I really am excited to see Jake [Briningstool], Sage [Ennis] and [Josh] Sapp do their thing, even some of the young guys, Will Blackston, Banks Pope and Griffin Batt, just watching them do their thing and seeing them contribute to the team, I can’t wait. I’m their biggest fan.”

As for how Clemson’s offense is taking to a new playbook under Riley, the tight end shared that although they still have lots to learn, they “love” the style of play the former TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach has brought so far.

“I’ve been back all week, so I got to go to dinner with them the other night and got to catch up and they seemed to love it, they really do,” Allen said. “Obviously, you know, they’ve got to learn it and it’s a brand-new offense, but from what I’ve heard, I think they really like it. I’m excited to see how it works.”

