Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Gavin Abrams

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Gavin Abrams, a sophomore outfielder from St. Johns, FL.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Pasta
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Cadence Count
Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
New York Yankees
Favorite MLB Player:
Bryce Harper
Favorite Food:
Mom’s Swedish Meatballs
Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball)
Football
Favorite Movie:
Lone Survivor
Favorite Holiday:
Christmas
Favorite Vacation:
Jamaica
What sport would you play other than baseball:
Basketball