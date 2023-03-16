Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Gavin Abrams

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Gavin Abrams, a sophomore outfielder from St. Johns, FL.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Pasta

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Cadence Count

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:

New York Yankees

Favorite MLB Player:

Bryce Harper

Favorite Food:

Mom’s Swedish Meatballs

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball)

Football

Favorite Movie:

Lone Survivor

Favorite Holiday:

Christmas

Favorite Vacation:

Jamaica

What sport would you play other than baseball:

Basketball