Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Gavin Abrams

By March 16, 2023 5:10 pm

By |

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Gavin Abrams, a sophomore outfielder from St. Johns, FL.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Pasta

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Cadence Count

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
New York Yankees

Favorite MLB Player:
Bryce Harper

Favorite Food:
Mom’s Swedish Meatballs

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball)
Football

Favorite Movie:
Lone Survivor

Favorite Holiday:
Christmas

Favorite Vacation:
Jamaica

What sport would you play other than baseball:
Basketball

