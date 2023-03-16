Former teammate on what NFL team will be getting in Bresee

There may be some debate about how soon Bryan Bresee hears his name called once the NFL Draft begins, but one of his former teammates has no doubt about the kind of player and person Bresee’s future employer will be getting.

Myles Murphy has spent the last three seasons lining up beside Bresee along Clemson’s defensive front. He’s also shared a position meeting room with Bresee during that time, giving Murphy a unique perspective on the kind of talent Bresee is.

“A hard worker. A competitor,” said Murphy, the Tigers’ former defensive end. “Most definitely someone that’s going to push the people around him.”

Bresee spent three seasons starting on the interior of the Tigers’ defensive front after signing with Clemson as the nation’s top overall recruit in 2020. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games this past season and finished his Clemson career with 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks over 26 games.

While explosive and quick-twitched, the production doesn’t jump off the page. And there are questions about Bresee’s durability. A torn ACL in 2021 cut his sophomore season short, and he had shoulder surgery before last season.

It’s part of the reason why Bresee’s draft stock is fluid. Some have him pegged as a player who will come off the board in the first half of the first round while others have Bresee sliding to be a late first-rounder if not early in the second. To that point, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso projects Bresee to go 12th overall to the Houston Texans while NFL draft analyst Todd McShay has the New Orleans Saints taking him with the 29th overall pick in his latest mock.

Bresee has made the pre-draft rounds in an effort to further appeal to teams. He participated in the NFL scouting combine earlier this month before making his way back to Clemson on Tuesday to take part in the school’s annual pro day. Bresee, who did 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and showed his athletic ability with a 4.45-second agility drill, didn’t speak to the media afterward.

But Murphy vouched for his former teammate, insisting that Bresee has the skill set to make an immediate impact to go along with the intangibles wherever he ends up.

“We call it plug and play. That’s a plug-and-play guy,” Murphy said. “You draft him, put him on the field, and he can play today. He’s most definitely going to challenge everyone in that d-line group. That’s the type of person you’re going to get when you draft him.”

The NFL Draft will begin with the first round April 27.