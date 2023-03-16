Former Tiger excited to be coming home

This former Clemson defensive lineman is certainly glad to be back home.

After bouncing around with five different teams over eight years, DeShawn Williams has found yet another home in pro football — and this time, it truly is home.

This week, the Carolina Panthers announced they agreed to terms on a deal with Williams, who grew up in Central, S.C. and starred at Daniel High School before going on to have a standout career at Clemson from 2011-14.

After the deal was announced, Williams took to Twitter and bid farewell to the Denver Broncos, the team he played three different stints with including one stint over the last three seasons.

Williams also thanked the Panthers organization and expressed his excitement over coming back home.

Want to say #BroncosCountry going to miss y’all. The countless times getting cut and coming back. Seeing me grown to the player I knew I could be, with a chance. To Carolina thank you for the opportunity for giving me another chance and opportunity. — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) March 16, 2023

Growing up watching the Panthers, man look how things come full circle. Truly blessed and thankful 🙏🏾. — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) March 16, 2023

The 30-year-old Williams started a career-high 15 games last season for the Broncos, posting a career-high 4.5 sacks while playing for former Broncos and new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as well as senior assistant Dom Capers.

Originally an undrafted free agent, Williams has spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Colts and Calgary Stampeders of the CFL, in addition to the Broncos. The 6-foot-1, 292-pounder has played in 50 career NFL games and made 34 starts, tallying 115 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and eight sacks. At Clemson, Williams emerged as one of the team’s top defensive linemen in 2012 and served as a co-starter in 2013 and 2014. He had 161 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 24 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one recovered fumble and two blocked kicks over 53 games (17 starts) in his career.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

