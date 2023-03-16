No. 24/14 Clemson falls to No. 4 Boston College

Clemson, S.C. — Handing No. 24/14 (7-3, 1-3 ACC) Clemson their first loss at Historic Riggs Field, No. 4 Boston College (6-2, 3-1 ACC) pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated Clemson 17-10 on Thursday, March 16.

Winning the draw control battle allowed Boston College to have possession for a longer duration of the game than Clemson and as a result the Eagles got off 14 more shots than the Tigers.

Emma Tilson impressed, leading Clemson in goals with four on the day. Last week’s ACC offensive player of the week, Sofia Chepenik, was right behind Tilson with three of her own goals. Belle Martire and Gianna New would also register goals for Clemson. Krissy Kowalski made her first appearance in goal against an ACC opponent this season and played the last 40 minutes of the game. Kowalski saved a season high of seven shots.

The Tigers remained in striking distance up until the fourth quarter. Boston College got on the board first, but Emma Tilson responded and scored shortly after. The two teams would go back and forth scoring for the first half of the first quarter. Then, the Eagles leading scorer Jenn Medjid scored three goals back-to-back, forcing the Tigers to go into the second quarter down 3-8.

Clemson answered Boston College’s goals, put up three goals in the second quarter, and went into halftime down 6-11. In the third quarter, Clemson outscored Boston College 3-1, allowing them to only be down 12-9 going into the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles were able to seal their victory in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Tigers 5-1.

Clemson has a quick turnaround as they host Radford on Sunday, March 19 at Historic Riggs Field.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications