Tigers offering up their time to give back, in a fun way

A bunch of current/former Clemson stars are offering up their time to give back, in a fun way.

This month’s Charitybuzz “Golf: Your Way” curated auction includes a number of past and present Tigers, many of whom are taking the lead of MGC Sports in walking out their philanthropic efforts.

Here are some of the highlights:

Most of these auctions close on March 23rd.

It’s a great cause for Clemson fans to consider participating in, as each of the aforementioned Tigers have committed their time and chosen a benefiting organization they personally want to support.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

