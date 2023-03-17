ESPN names the season-defining game for Clemson this season

ESPN recently published an article naming the season-defining game next season for each team in its Way-Too-Early Top 25.

For Clemson, ranked No. 15 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, ESPN pegged the Palmetto Bowl as that season-defining game for the Tigers this fall.

After its seven-game winning streak in the rivalry series concluded last season, Clemson’s opportunity to seize back in-state bragging rights against South Carolina will come on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

“For the first time in five years, the Florida State game naturally fits into the season-defining category. But we are going to go in a different direction and choose the season finale against South Carolina,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “The Tigers lost last season in this rivalry game for the first time since 2014 and it still does not sit well, considering both the way Clemson blew a nine-point second-half lead at home and the fact the loss more than likely kept Clemson out of the College Football Playoff. While the Florida State game looms large because the Seminoles have appeared to turn a corner, a second straight loss to South Carolina will present some unsettling questions considering the way Clemson has recently dominated the series.”

Clemson enters this year’s game with a 72-43-4 all-time record in one of college football’s most-played rivalries, a series Clemson has led since 1898.

A win would give the Tigers five straight road wins against South Carolina for the first time since defeating the Gamecocks in Columbia six straight times across the 1989-99 seasons.