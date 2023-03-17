Klubnik expects Clemson's new-look offense to be 'electric'

Clemson’s QB1 is certainly excited about the Tigers’ new-look offense and its potential.

Cade Klubnik spoke about new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense during an appearance on ACC Network’s In Play show.

“I just think a lot of energy and honestly just electric,” the rising sophomore signal-caller said when asked what’ll be different about the offense this season.

“I think that that’s going to be the best way to describe this offense. We’ve got the best defense in the country, and we get to go against them every single day, and I believe we have the best coaching staff in the country and they’re (going to) prepare us to be the best we’re going to be, and I’m just so excited for the next year.”

With the personnel in place and Riley calling the shots, Klubnik believes the Tigers’ offense will be able to light up the scoreboard and put up plenty of points this season.

“You just look at the guys who are returning, I think we’re returning two of the best running backs in the entire country, great offensive linemen – I mean, great offensive linemen – and then you look at our receiving corps, and it’s going to be fun,” Klubnik said. “Just with Coach Riley coming in, just the confidence and the energy that he’s going to bring but also just the new style of play, it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be electric and it’s going to be fast tempo and we’re going to be able to score a lot of touchdowns.”

Cade Klubnik is excited about @ClemsonFB’s new-look offense ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Z6JUZJtcT8 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 15, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

