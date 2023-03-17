NFL Tiger changes jersey number to a familiar one

This Clemson pro will be sporting a familiar number in the NFL next season.

Amari Rodgers, now with the Houston Texans, has changed his jersey number from No. 19 to No. 3 — the same digit he wore at Clemson from 2017-20, when he recorded 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards and had 15 receiving touchdowns.

The former Tiger receiver, who earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior, took to Twitter about his jersey number switch:

A third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rodgers was released by the Packers last November and then was quickly claimed off waivers by the Texans.

During his time in Green Bay, Rodgers had eight receptions for 95 yards, one rush for 11 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards over 26 games across the 2021-22 seasons.

In six games with the Texans, Rodgers posted 12 catches for 154 yards and hauled in his first career NFL touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 11 — what was his first catch in a Texans uniform.

Prior to wearing No. 19 with the Texans last season, Rodgers wore No. 8 with the Packers.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

