Teammate on Woods: ‘Just manhandling offensive linemen’

Peter Woods has received his fair share of praise through the first seven practices of Clemson’s spring.

Dabo Swinney opined that the Tigers’ highly touted defensive lineman signee is already ahead of where former blue-chip defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Bryan Bresee were early in their Clemson careers. Woods’ position coach, Nick Eason, said Woods has got the potential to be one of the best linemen to ever come through the program. And asked recently what stands out about Woods to him, defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin responded with a question of his own: “What doesn’t?”

Woods was the first name linebacker Barrett Carter mentioned when he was asked recently about Clemson’s crop of newcomers going through spring practices. Carter pinpointed a specific aspect of Woods’ game that’s impressed him, something not seen that often among newcomers going against established college players who’ve been in the program for a handful of years, especially in the trenches.

“Peter Woods is as advertised,” Carter said. “I’m sure anybody on the team will say that. I was watching film the other day, and he’s just manhandling offensive linemen as an incoming freshman.”

Woods was the highest-rated signee in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class. A five-star prospect out of Thompson (Alabama) High, the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder had his pick of the litter but committed to Clemson last summer and stuck with it. He arrived on campus in January after signing with the Tigers in December and has been the talk of Clemson’s mid-year enrollees since first taking to the practice field earlier this month.

“He definitely has a bright future,” Carter said.

Woods is already putting himself in position for immediate playing time next season with Bresee moving on to the NFL, but Carter said Woods is not the only newcomer that’s caught his eye. Like Swinney, Carter has been encouraged by what he’s seen from the group collectively.

“They’ve all come in and made their imprint known,” Carter said. “I’m really excited for this class. Really hungry, eager class. I’m sure they’ll be very special in the future.”

