Allen's message to NFL teams: ‘I’ll do whatever it takes to win’

After Tuesday’s Pro Day festivities at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson, former tight end Davis Allen spoke with the media following his performance in the annual event.

Allen participated in both the agility-focused and position-specific drills on Tuesday, coming away with a 4.50 in the pro agility drill (shuttle) and a 7.31 in the L-drill. Prior to Pro Day, the Georgia native recorded a 4.78 40-yard dash, a 38.5″ vertical and a 10’5″ broad jump at the NFL Combine earlier this month.

“I didn’t run the 40, but I did my shuttles though… I felt good,” Allen said on Tuesday. “From my point of view, I hope that I had good numbers, but at the end of the day, I’m more worried about playing football to be honest with you. If I had a good time, great, if I didn’t have such a good time, you know what, it’s not the end of the world.”

For Allen, the biggest goal he had coming into the day was not boosting his stats, although that’d be an added bonus, but rather showing off his overall athleticism as well as his ability to both catch and block at the tight end position.

“I’d say the biggest goal [Tuesday] was for me to just come out here and show what I can do just all around,” Allen said. “That I can do a little bit of both, catch and block at the same time, so I thought I did that. I thought it was a smooth day and so I am pleased.”

As for what the 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end’s pitch is to NFL teams, Allen hopes he is known for his will to win and selfless mindset when it all shakes out in next month’s NFL Draft.

“I’ve said this many times, I could care less about stats, I don’t care, I just want to win,” Allen said. “If someone would have told me, ‘Hey Davis, you can win a Super Bowl, but you gotta stand on the sideline and hold the water every game,’ I would do it with a smile on my face… I really would. I’ll do whatever it takes just to help a team win. I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Following a prolific career with the Tigers where he became one of six tight ends in Clemson history to record double-digit career touchdown receptions, Allen hopes to hear his name called when the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, Mo.

