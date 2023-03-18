Cagle living up to preseason hype

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle is continuing to prove why she is among some of the best in college softball this season. The Tigers’ ace and preseason All-ACC selection had a big week last week amidst Clemson’s five victories against Mercer, UNC Greensboro, Bryant and Jacksonville.

En route to Clemson outscoring its opponents by an impressive 46-2 last week, the Virginia native recorded 16 strikeouts, two complete games, a .150 opponent batting average and the first perfect game in program history in 12 innings pitched and a 2-0 record for Cagle.

“I’m pretty sure you can go back and watch the replay, especially in the fifth, and watch me talking to myself,” Cagle said after her perfect game over Mercer. “But I was definitely telling myself just hit a spot, trying to remind myself that it’s just a pitch, it’s just a batter, and not thinking about the bigger picture.”

In addition to Cagle’s first career perfect game, the two-way player has tallied an impressive 11-1 record and 0.58 ERA in the circle along with 24 runs, 43 hits, 11 doubles, one triple and 25 RBIs at the plate so far this spring.

Next up, No. 4 Clemson hosts Virginia in a three-game weekend series at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, S.C. with hopes of staying undefeated in ACC play. The Tigers open up play against the Cavaliers with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, with first pitch for game one set for 1 p.m. on ACCNX.

