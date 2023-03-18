Clemson makes cut with in-state four-star WR

Four-star receiver Braylon Staley announced a top ten Saturday and the Tigers have made the cut.
Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, UNC, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida and Georgia Tech also made the cut.
AGTG ✞ TOP 10 VID !! @DAWGHZERECRUITS @CoachPaige3 @RivalsFriedman @JeremyO_Johnson @BrianDohn247 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @BrianStaley_12 pic.twitter.com/dThR71kZ7k
— ᵕ̈ (@BrayStaley) March 19, 2023
The Aiken standout had high praise for the Tigers after visiting for the Elite Junior Day in February.
“‘Clemson is different.’ I heard that a lot and I believe it,” he said. “They gave me some of the best vibes honestly. I just can’t wait to see what God has in store for me.”