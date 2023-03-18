Clemson makes cut with in-state four-star WR

Four-star receiver Braylon Staley announced a top ten Saturday and the Tigers have made the cut.

Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, UNC, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida and Georgia Tech also made the cut.

The Aiken standout had high praise for the Tigers after visiting for the Elite Junior Day in February.

“‘Clemson is different.’ I heard that a lot and I believe it,” he said. “They gave me some of the best vibes honestly. I just can’t wait to see what God has in store for me.”