Clemson Sweeps Virginia in 2-0 Win

Clemson, SC — No. 4 Clemson scored two first-inning runs and Valerie Cagle did the rest in the circle in a 2-0 win on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, the Tigers swept the series and improved to 29-1 (6-0 ACC) while the Cavaliers fell to 18-10 (1-5 ACC).

The Tigers jumped on top early. Maddie Moore started things off with a one-out single before back-to-back singles by Cagle and Caroline Jacobsen. Alia Logoleo had the big strike in the inning, hitting a RBI single to left that brought in an extra run as the fielder misplayed the ball for a 2-0 lead.

From there it was all about the pitching as neither team plated another run in the contest.

Clemson starter Cagle (13-1) earned the win in her 10th complete game of the season while Virginia starter Molly Grube (7-6) suffered the loss in just 0.1 innings of work.

Clemson finished the game with six hits, led by three hits from Logoleo, while Virginia also tallied six hits in the contest.

Clemson is back in action next weekend as they travel to Georgia Tech for their first road ACC series of the season.

Dear Old Clemson has some great collectibles from Clemson softball players. Visit our store and support these great student-athletes.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.