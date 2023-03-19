Episode 4: Crash Course with Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter

Episode 4: Crash Course with Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter

Football

Episode 4: Crash Course with Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter

By March 19, 2023 9:06 am

By |

Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider.  Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and likeness deals with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a weekly show.

In Episode 4 Carter and Trotter bring you the latest from spring practice and much more.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs in our store.  These have reflective properties just like real road signs.  We recently added signed Xavier Thomas signs.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , , Football, Uncategorized

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home