Sapp continues to impress during spring

With a handful of more seasoned options ahead of him on the depth, Clemson didn’t have much of a need for Josh Sapp during his freshman season.

After a redshirt year – and with a depth chart that’s become more fluid at the position – the Tigers’ legacy tight end is vying for his first significant snaps. Sapp, who played sparingly in just two games a season ago, continues to catch the eye of his coaches, including head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I’m glad we got that kid,” Swinney said following Clemson’s most recent practice. “He’s really, really smooth. He’s going to be a very good player.”

With Davis Allen off to the NFL, Jake Briningstool is the favorite to jump to the top of the depth chart at the position. Sage Ennis is back for his junior season, but he was primarily a special teams contributor last season and has caught just three passes in his career. Clemson also signed two tight ends in its 2023 recruiting class, but Markus Dixon and Olsen Patt Henry won’t make it to campus until the summer.

The competition for TE2 is just getting started, and Sapp finds himself squarely in the mix despite benign the shortest tight end on the roster at 6-foot-1. But Swinney said Sapp makes up for the lack of ideal height at the position with natural athleticism. The son of former Clemson quarterback Patrick Sapp, the younger Sapp has been displaying that since his pep days as a multi-sport standout at Greenville Senior High.

“He’s a football kid, No. 1,” Swinney said. “But he’s played quarterback, he’s played receiver, he’s played (defensive) end, he’s played safety, he’s played linebacker, and he’s played running back. This guy has played all these positions his whole life, and he’s been a really good basketball player. He’s just a really smooth athlete.”

Swinney said Sapp began consistently flashing during Clemson’s prep for the Orange Bowl. Now up to 245 pounds, Sapp has carried that over to the spring, where his agility and mobility have continued to impress, Swinney said.

“I’m glad we were able to redshirt him,” Swinney said. “He’s big, he’s strong, but he can really run. He’s sneaky. He’s bounced off people. Has really soft hands. He’s shown up.”

