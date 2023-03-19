Swinney talks young DEs, says one is 'flashing'

With Myles Murphy and KJ Henry moving on to the NFL, and Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas recovering from injuries, Clemson’s young defensive ends have been getting a bigger chance to show what they can do during spring practice.

And Dabo Swinney likes what he’s seen from young guys at the position like redshirt sophomores Zaire Patterson and Cade Denhoff, redshirt freshman Jahiem Lawson and true freshman T.J. Parker, who is going through the spring after enrolling early in January.

“Mascoll rolled his ankle, so he’s been out, and then obviously XT’s out,” Clemson’s head coach said. “So, it’s been good because it’s kind of forcing the issue with some of these guys competitively, and we’re seeing some good things from all those guys.”

Patterson enters his third season at Clemson in 2023 having appeared in one game. After making his collegiate debut vs. UConn while redshirting in 2021, the Winston-Salem, N.C., native did not see any game action last season.

A former four-star prospect, Patterson posted 181 tackles, 43 tackles for loss and 25 sacks in 21 games over a two-season span at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.

In the Tigers’ scrimmage last week, Patterson returned an interception for a touchdown, and the former top 100-national recruit’s talent isn’t in question. For him, according to Swinney, it’s just about being consistent and making the decision “to be great.”

“It was good to see him, he had a little pick-six (in the scrimmage) off a tipped ball. Ball got tipped, he picked it and ran it back,” Swinney said. “He’s just an inconsistent kid. He’s just got to make up his mind he wants to be a great football player. Great guy. Got all the talent in the world, but he’s just got to make a decision that he wants to be great, because he can do it.”

Denhoff, meanwhile, played one snap during his redshirt season in 2021 before playing 19 more defensive snaps across six game appearances last season and recording his first career tackle. He was named the 2021 MVP of Clemson’s Power Hour program, which works with the strength & conditioning staff during segment meetings

Like Patterson, Denhoff is a former four-star recruit and top-100 national prospect. In his career at Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School, Denhoff tallied 282 career tackles and 26.5 sacks in 48 games.

Swinney appreciates the dedication and worth ethic Denhoff shows up with on a daily basis.

“Love Cade,” Swinney said. “He’s the same guy every day. He’s a grinder, he loves it, he’s unbelievably committed.”

Then there’s Lawson, the younger brother of former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson. After enrolling at Clemson last summer, Jahiem appeared in one game while redshirting a season ago.

Swinney has certainly been impressed this spring by Jahiem, who finished his highly productive prep career at nearby Daniel High with 153 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 25 sacks.

“The guy that’s flashing is Jaheim,” Swinney said. “Jaheim is really, really showing some natural things. He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s a natural pass rusher. He’s probably top three pass rusher right now, just pure pass rusher.”

