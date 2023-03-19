This lineman 'completely different' now compared to freshman self

Dabo Swinney sees a night and day difference between Tristan Leigh now, and who the former five-star prospect was as a true freshman when he arrived on campus in the summer of 2021.

Clemson’s head coach made it clear that he is proud of Leigh and his transformation to where he is currently as a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman competing for a larger role in 2023.

“Different person,” Swinney said of Leigh after the Tigers’ scrimmage last week. “Compared to that guy, that guy was a 20 and this guy is an 80 compared to who he was when he got here – coming out of COVID, no football, out of shape, not strong, hadn’t been in the weight room. I mean, he’s completely different.”

Swinney mentioned how much hard work Leigh has put in to improve himself, both physically and mentally.

“He’s really, really worked hard,” Swinney said. “He’s one of the guys I’m so proud of because a lot of guys aren’t very self-aware and he is, and he has really worked hard to just do everything he needs to do to be a better version of himself – whether it’s physically, nutritionally, weight room wise, film wise, knowledge wise. He’s just a guy that works all the time.”

With three-year starter Jordan McFadden moving on from Clemson, there’s a void for the Tigers to fill at left tackle, and Leigh is one option to potentially succeed McFadden at that spot.

Entering his third year in the program, the former top-25 national recruit has bided his time and spent last season listed as McFadden’s backup on the depth chart. Leigh redshirted in 2021 and heads into the upcoming season having played 70 snaps over seven career games.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder possesses a lot of potential, and according to Swinney, Leigh is highly driven to fulfill that potential.

“It’s very important to him to be a great player,” Swinney said. “So, he’s so far from the guy that showed up here, but he’s still a young player. But really pleased. He’s done some really good things. He’s missed some plays, too, just communication and things. But nobody wants it more than Tristan, that’s for sure.”

