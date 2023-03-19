Walk-on could be future ‘problem’ for Clemson’s defense

While veterans Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll are set to take over as Clemson’s starting defensive ends, competition to fill out the depth chart at the position is ongoing.

Whether or not Armon Mason fits into that equation next season has still yet to be determined, but it’s a name head coach Dabo Swinney believes people need to know.

“Y’all better learn who Armon Mason is,” Swinney said. “Because if he sticks with it here, he’s going to be a problem.”

A Georgia native, Mason walked on to the team prior to the 2021 season and has been buried on the depth chart at one of the deepest positions on the roster ever since. And there’s still plenty of competition for playing time.

Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry have moved on to the NFL, but redshirt freshmen Zaire Patterson and Cade Denhoff have been biding their time since signing with Clemson as four-star prospects in 2021. Swinney said he’s liked what he’s seen this spring from redshirt freshman end Jaheim Lawson, the younger brother of former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson. There’s also one of the nation’s top defensive line hauls that the Tigers are adding to the mix in the fall, including four-star end signee T.J. Parker, who’s going through the spring as an early enrollee.

But Mason is at least making things interesting with the strides he’s made the last two years. The most noticeable one has been to his body. Swinney said Mason is up to about 235 pounds after joining the program as a lanky 6-foot-2, 190-pounder.

Mason has strong bloodlines to go with it. He’s the son of former NBA player Anthony Mason and the nephew of former Clemson standout Grady Jarrett.

“That kid is fast and explosive,” Swinney said. “He’s got about a 38-inch vertical. He can really run, has change of direction and bend.”

Mason redshirted his first year with the program before appearing in six games as a reserve last season. He recorded his first career tackle in the ACC championship game against North Carolina. Swinney described Mason as a raw athlete that still might be a year away from being a regular contributor.

But he isn’t ruling out Mason being a significant one at some point.

“He’s not going to win any awards right now,” Swinney said. “He’s still got a ways to go, but he’s a kid I just put on your radar. If he hangs in there and just keeps going, he’s going to help us.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

