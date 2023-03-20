4-star LB talks first Clemson visit, ‘amazing’ offer from Tigers

A fast-rising linebacker from Alabama made his first-ever trip to Tiger Town earlier this month.

Joseph Phillips, a four-star prospect from Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee, Ala.), didn’t leave campus disappointed after his visit to Clemson for the program’s junior day March 11.

“It was great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I had a good time, I can’t lie.”

Making the visit even better for the highly regarded class of 2024 recruit was the fact he received an offer from the Tigers toward the end of it.

“It was amazing, just because of the fact that it’s one of the hardest ones that you could get,” he said of the offer. “They don’t really give that many out.”

Phillips was certainly excited upon getting the offer, even though he kept it together in front of the coaches.

“I mean, I couldn’t run around and jump around when I was in front of them,” he said, laughing. “It brought back the feeling of your first (offer). Because when a school offers you that doesn’t really give out offers, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right.”

What did the 6-foot-3, 230-pound rising senior hear from head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin when they conveyed the offer?

“Pretty much just normal, like how they like everything, the size and all that,” Phillips said. “They think I’d be a good fit.”

Phillips has seen his recruitment take off rapidly since he reeled in his first offer from Auburn last November. He now holds around 20 total offers, having since pulled in offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri, Georgia Tech and others.

Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Florida State have also hosted Phillips recently. Upcoming visits he has planned include trips to Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Where does Clemson stand at this point in his recruiting process following the visit and offer?

“They’re going to be pretty high,” he said, “just because they showed me something that’s different from other schools.”

Phillips is ranked as high as the No. 214 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, while he is the No. 232 overall prospect in his class per the 247Sports Composite.

–Photo courtesy of Joseph Phillips on Twitter (@D1joe22)

