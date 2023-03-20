Brownell hands out two scholarship offers

Last week, Brad Brownell extended scholarship offers to two top-100 prospects in the class of 2024.

Huntington Prep (VA) point guard Del Jones announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday night. He is the second point guard in the 2024 class to announce an offer from Clemson.

Jones led Huntington Prep to a semifinal appearance in the West Virginia state tournament, while also leading Team Durant to the semifinals of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam Tournament.

According to the 247Sports Composite Ranking, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard is ranked as the No. 90 overall player and No. 12 among all point guards in the class of 2024.

Blessed to receive a offer from Clemson university ⚪️🟠 pic.twitter.com/ZWFSH8WJQg — Del (@selfmade_del) March 16, 2023

Four-star power forward Dallas Thomas announced his offer from the Tigers on Friday evening. At 6-foot-7, 170 pounds, Thomas has gained the nickname “Slim” from his peers.

Thomas shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc during his junior season and currently ranks as the No. 75 overall player and No. 2 in the state of Arkansas in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.