Capehart stays put, out to earn larger role up front

After three seasons of having a minimal role on Clemson’s defense, DeMonte Capehart could have sought a better chance at playing time elsewhere this offseason.

The Tigers’ defensive tackle would be lying if he said the thought didn’t cross his mind. As a former blue-chip recruit, Capehart likely would’ve had no shortage of suitors had that been the path he chose after last season.

“I’d say I’m pretty sure everybody has thought about a situation like that,” Capehart said.

Instead, Capehart opted to stay at Clemson for what will be his redshirt junior season next fall. More playing time may have been easier to come by at another program, but the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder wants to earn more game reps at Clemson, where there’s more opportunity to do that at his position than in recent years.

“You’ve just got to show up to work every day ready to go, take the opportunity that you get and take advantage of it,” he said.

There’s still plenty of competition, too.

The depth chart along the defensive line has been littered with talent and depth in recent years. Playing behind the likes of Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro and others, Capehart has largely been a reserve for the Tigers so far, recording 16 tackles in 22 games at this point.

Bresee has moved on to the NFL, and fellow defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben has transferred out of the program since the end of last season. But Davis, Orhorhoro, Tre Williams and Payton Page, who became a more consistent part of the rotation on the interior last season, are still around.

Clemson has also added more blue-chip prospects to the fold this spring in Vic Burley and Stephiylan Green. Both are early enrollees that were two of the Tigers’ highest-rated prospects in their 2023 recruiting class.

Orhorhoro isn’t practicing this spring as he recovers from shoulder surgery, leaving valuable reps to Capehart and others for the time being. Capehart said having that much talent still around is actually a good thing for his mindset as he competes for a larger role.

“That’s easy to show up and do because everybody here is good,” Capehart said. “You’ve just got to be ready to perform. You’re either going to be ready to perform or the opportunity is going to pass you by.”

Capehart was slowed by a knee injury during the 2021 season before getting his most extensive playing time last season, logging 83 snaps over 13 games. He’s ready to throw his hat in the ring again and see if he can’t surpass that next season.

“Ready to show what I can do and prove myself,” Capehart said. “Like coach says, you’ve got to be ready to work hard. Don’t expect no seat. You’ve got to come and show up every day.”

