Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 5

Clemson (12-8, 1-2 ACC) picked up a close midweek win over College of Charleston before dropping two of three games in a tightly contested ACC series with Duke. The Tigers welcome Winthrop on Tuesday and travel to Kennesaw State Wednesday before their first road ACC at Georgia Tech this weekend.

Overall Record: 12-8 (1-2 ACC) Last Week: 2-2 (1-2 ACC) 3/14 Tuesday College of Charleston W, 4-3 3/18 Saturday Duke L, 2-3 3/18 Saturday Duke W, 14-9 3/19 Sunday Duke L, 8-11 Next Week: 3/21 Tuesday Winthrop (9-12) 6:00PM 3/22 Wednesday @ Kennesaw State (8-10) 6:00PM 3/24 Friday @ Georgia Tech (14-6, 3-3 ACC) 6:00PM 3/25 Saturday @ Georgia Tech (14-6, 3-3 ACC) 4:00PM 3/26 Sunday @ Georgia Tech (14-6, 3-3 ACC) 1:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, March 20th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Caden Grice

The junior first baseman from Greer, SC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 7-for-16 (.438) in four games last week. Grice had three doubles, a homer, six runs, and three RBI for a .813 slugging percentage on the week.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Nick Hoffmann

The redshirt junior righty from Centerville, OH earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for performance over two relief outings this week. In 5.2 innings over two games, Hoffmann allowed two runs (both earned) on four hits (.190 OBA) with no walks and two strikeouts while picking up a win (CofC) and a save (Duke).

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 28-26 while outhitting them .313 (45 hits) to .273 (39 hits). On the week, Clemson had 12 doubles, one triple, two homers, 20 walks, and three HBPs against 35 strikeouts while going 9-12 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 6.00 ERA, allowing 26 runs (24 earned) in 36 innings with 17 walks and two HBPs against 36 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .973 clip, committing four errors in 146 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes Winthrop on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers lead the series with the Eagles 25-7, including a 20-6 mark in home games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, and have won five of the last six games in the series. Clemson travels to Kennesaw State on Wednesday. The Tigers and the Owls have only met twice before with Clemson winning both ends of a home-and-home series in 2018 (9-4 at DKS, 7-2 at Kennesaw). The Tigers stay in Georgia to face Georgia Tech in a three-game series over the weekend. Clemson leads the all-time series with the Yellow Jackets 119-114-3, including a 45-79-2 mark at Georgia Tech.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.