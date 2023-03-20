Highly touted Clemson O-line target set to visit soon

A highly touted Clemson offensive line target from the Lone Star State is set to be back in Tiger Town soon.

Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star tackle Blake Frazier took to Twitter and announced that he will visit Clemson for its spring practice Wednesday, April 5.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound rising senior is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 52 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, which touts him as the fourth-best offensive tackle in his class.

The upcoming visit to Clemson will be his first there since last October, when he attended the Syracuse game and collected an offer from the Tigers.

So far this month, Frazier has been to LSU, Michigan and Oregon, and he’ll be at Texas this weekend.

Frazier hails from the same high school as Clemson freshman offensive lineman Ian Reed, who enrolled early in January after signing as part of the Tigers’ 2023 class in December.

I will be at Clemson for their spring practice on April 5th! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/fw0j4JwBEr — Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) March 20, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

