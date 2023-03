Looks like Streeter may have found a new home

It looks like a former Clemson assistant coach has found a new home in college football.

Brandon Streeter has reportedly landed a new coaching gig at Georgia.

Streeter is joining the Bulldogs’ staff in an off-field coaching role, according to reports.

Streeter, of course, was relieved of his duties as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator in January. He lasted only one season as the play caller after being promoted to the position following Tony Elliott’s departure at the end of the 2021 season.

Originally brought back to Clemson as a graduate assistant on Tommy Bowden’s staff in the mid-2000s, Streeter had been on Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2015. He played quarterback at Clemson in the late 1990s.

