National outlet shows some love to less-heralded Clemson draft prospect

A national outlet recently showed some love to this less-heralded Clemson draft prospect, recognizing him for being the best in a certain aspect of his position.

Pro Football Focus handed out superlatives to the top tight ends in the 2023 NFL Draft, and in what is a deep class at the position this year, Clemson’s Davis Allen earned the superlative of being the “best at the catch point.”

PFF’s Mike Renner, who authored the article, lauded Allen’s ball skills and ability to go up and come down with contested grabs.

“While (Notre Dame’s Michael) Mayer and (Utah’s Dalton) Kincaid could have easily won this as well, I wanted to give some love to one of the more unheralded tight ends in the class,” Renner wrote. “Allen’s ball skills are outstanding. He’s immediately going to be one of the better red zone threats at the position in the NFL due to his ability to play above the rim at 6-foot-6. His 38.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump at the combine were both elite numbers for the position. That showed on film, where he went 17-for-20 in contested situations the past two seasons.”

PFF ranks Allen as the No. 9 tight end and No. 136 overall player in this year’s draft class.

A starter his last two seasons at Clemson, Allen emerged as one of the Tigers’ top targets in the passing game during that time. He was third on the team in receptions (39) and receiving yards (443) this past season and tied for the team lead with five touchdown catches.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder finished his Clemson career with 88 catches for 951 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

Prominent NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said recently that Allen is one of 11 tight ends that he has a top 3 round grade on. Jeremiah believes Allen could hear his name called as soon as the second or third rounds.

The three-day draft begins with the first round on April 27.

“I was hoping he would do a little bit more at the Senior Bowl than I saw there, but he’s a smooth, easy mover,” Jeremiah said of Allen. “He flashes some power after the catch to run through guys. He understands how to set up routes. Gosh, he’s 6-5 ½ and 246 pounds, and I think he’s got the frame to get even bigger. So I’m a little bit higher on him than some buddies in the league.”

