Promising Peach State DB ‘really liked Clemson’ on first visit

Clemson recently played host to a promising defensive back prospect with double-digit power conference offers already under his belt.

Milton (Ga.) High School cornerback Dylan Lewis made his way to campus on March 11.

It was the first recruiting visit to Clemson for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising junior in the class of 2025.

“I really liked Clemson from the facilities to the energy they bring to the field every day and the great coaching staff,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Lewis was able to speak with members of the Tigers’ staff, namely cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“They kept telling me keep working,” Lewis said, “and keep coming back to campus to build a relationship with the whole Clemson family.”

Lewis also had the opportunity to take in a spring practice and said the best part of the day was seeing how much energy the Tigers’ defense plays with.

“When somebody makes a play, the whole defense celebrates like they just won a game,” he said.

Up next for Lewis is a trip to Tennessee on Saturday, and he will be at North Carolina on April 1. He went to LSU earlier this month and picked up an offer from the Bayou Bengals to go with other Power Five offers from Auburn, Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Duke, Wisconsin, Indiana and Maryland.

Clemson hasn’t yet offered any prospects in the 2025 class, but what would it mean for him to add Clemson to that offer list in the future?

“It would be really big to have a Clemson offer,” he said. “I’m used to being down there a lot cause my dad grew up 20 mins from there.”

As a sophomore last season, Lewis posted 45 total tackles (32 solo), three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and an interception.

–Photo courtesy of Dylan Lewis on Twitter (@DylanlLewis)

