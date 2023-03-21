Bresee talks Dabo, shares Swinney story

Former Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee knows Dabo Swinney well, having been recruited by Swinney before playing the last three seasons for the Tigers’ head coach.

Swinney, of course, is one of college football’s top head coaches as a two-time national champion and eight-time ACC champion with an overall record of 161-39 (.805) in 15 seasons (14 full seasons) at Clemson — the fifth-most wins through 200 games in FBS history.

But what makes Swinney so good at his job?

Bresee, a top 2023 NFL Draft prospect, was asked that question during an interview with NBC’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Combine earlier this month.

“He’s a great leader, a great leader to everybody – the coaches on the staff, the players, everybody from top to bottom,” Bresee said.

“Every day, he comes with the same energy,” Bresee added. “He’s always super positive with everybody, but is not scared to chew somebody out when he has to. It’s like a good balance from him. You respect him completely, but he’s also a personable kind of guy with his players.”

Bresee mentioned that Swinney isn’t afraid to chew someone out, but does he cuss at all when that happens?

“Very, very, very rarely, and if he does, it’s in the Bible,” Bresee said.

Bresee was asked to share some sort of funny or interesting Swinney story that comes to mind.

Bresee recalled a time this past season when Swinney had a unique way of getting the point across to his team that the game they were preparing to play that particular week would be a brawl and they needed to be ready for a fight.

“I would say this season, something that you would not expect from Coach Swinney… I forget what game it was,” Bresee said. “It was a home game, though, and all week he’s talking about ‘it’s going to be a dogfight, it’s going to be one of those games.’ And he comes in – so we’ll have like a pregame meeting Friday before we leave for the hotel, and he comes in with a pair of all black (Nike) Air Force 1s in there with a baseball bat on his shoulder to the meeting.

“He was coming in dancing, walking in, just (sending the message) that it was going to be a dogfight.”

In Bresee’s three seasons playing under Swinney (2020-22), the Tigers went 31-8, made a playoff appearance and won a couple of ACC titles.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

