Cannarella ninth inning home run lifts Clemson over Winthrop

Clemson, S.C. — Cam Cannarella’s three-run blast in the ninth inning lifted Clemson over Winthrop 8-5 Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Freshman Ethan Darden got the start for the Tigers. Darden had one of the longest starts of the season going 6.0 innings and giving up six hits, five runs and five earned runs.

In the first inning Cooper Ingle was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a passed ball. Will Taylor singled moving Ingle to third. Caden Grice hit a long sacrifice fly to score Ingle and the Tigers led 1-0.

Winthrop plated three in the top of the second to take the lead.

With one out in the bottom of the third Cam Cannarella walked and then stole second. Cooper Ingle reached on a fielder’s choice and Cannarella just beat a tag getting back to second. Will Taylor singled to right scoring Cannarella. Caden Grice walked to load the bases. Blake Wright hit a ground ball that scored Ingle. After three the Tigers and Eagles were tied 3-3.

Clemson took the lead in the fifth. Ingle singled and was out at second on a ground ball by Taylor. Caden Grice hit a two-run line drive home run to left center to put the Tigers up 5-3.

A two-run home run in the top of the sixth tied the game 6-6.

Jacob Jarrell started the ninth with a walk. Jack Crighton came in to run for Jarrell. Benjamin Blackwell just beat out a bunt advancing Crighton to second. Cannarella hits a three-run home run to center for the win.

With the win Clemson moved to 13-8 on the season. The Tigers travel to Georgia Tech Friday for a 6 PM ACC battle.