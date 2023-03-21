Davis divulges ‘real reason’ for returning to Clemson

Clemson’s defensive line got good news back in January when star defensive tackle Tyler Davis announced his intentions to return to the program for a fifth season.

Davis, a multi-year starter for the Tigers up front, acknowledged he requested and received a projected draft grade from the NFL and liked the feedback that he got before making his decision. Speaking after one of the Tigers’ recent spring practices, though, he revealed what ultimately convinced him to stay in school for another year.

“I felt like I had more stuff in the tank here,” Davis said. “That’s the real reason. Plus, I want to win a national championship.”

Davis said having Nick Eason as his position coach also influenced his decision.

“Just the way he is,” Davis said. “He’s just all in. He’s going to give you best and try to maximize you. That’s my guy.

“He’s definitely the best d-line coach I’ve ever had just teaching all of that.”

Davis admitted there was a part of him that wondered what it would be like knowing he would be an NFL player in a couple of months while watching some of his former teammates, including fellow linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, go through the pre-draft process. But Davis said he has no regrets about putting the next level off for another year.

“I’m glad about my decision,” he said.

Davis is the lone starter returning along the defensive front, though it won’t be a completely revamped group with veterans Xavier Thomas, Justin Mascoll and Ruke Orhorhoro still around. Davis, who’s been a starter since his freshman season in 2019, has 110 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in his career.

He had 31 tackles, set a career-high with 9.5 tackles for loss and tied a career-high with 5.5 sacks in 12 games last season, earning first-team all-ACC honors for the second time in as many seasons.

