How did Clemson fare in ESPN's fictional NCAA football tournament?

ESPN recently did a 2023 fictional NCAA football 64-team tournament, with the seeds based to a certain extent on ESPN’s latest SP+ projections entering the 2023 season.

Clemson, ranked No. 12 nationally in the SP+ projections for 2023, was a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional of ESPN’s fictional football tournament.

So, how did the Tigers fare?

Well, Clemson started off strong, handling No. 14 seed Kansas in the first round by a score of 37-21.

“One of college football’s most versatile players all season, Will Shipley cranks out 288 yards of total offense (138 rushing, 82 receiving and 68 in returns) to lead the Tigers to a first-round win,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote.

“The highlight for the Jayhawks is a spectacular diving catch in the end zone by Jared Casey.”

After moving on to the second round, though, the Tigers were upset by sixth-seeded Wisconsin and fell 34-30.

“After previous stops at Oklahoma and SMU, quarterback Tanner Mordecai picks up where he left off with the Mustangs,” Low wrote. “His experience pays off handsomely in this game against a talented Clemson defense that is unable to rattle him. Twice in the final three minutes, Mordecai and the Badgers convert on third down to pull off the upset.”

While Clemson didn’t fare too well in ESPN’s fictional tournament, the Tigers hope to do better in reality this season and make the four-team playoff field for the first time since 2020 following a run of six straight playoff berths from 2015-20. The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season.

Clemson opens the actual 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

