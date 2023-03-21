Moore ‘never wavered’ despite tough freshman transition

With fifth-ranked Clemson well on its way to what looks to be another historic season for the fourth-year program, sophomore Maddie Moore has been a big part of that success both at the plate and in the infield for the Tigers.

After making the move from third base to second base as well as having a season of experience under her belt, Moore has proved to be a consistent contributor for this Clemson team — something head coach John Rittman attributes to the California native’s hard work both on and off the field.

“Well, I think a lot of it is a testament to Maddie’s hard work,” Rittman said. “She’s an extremely hard worker, she’s put in the time in the weight room, she’s very fast, really improved her defense… I think she’s much more comfortable at second base than maybe third. We needed her to play third last year and she had a tough transition here honestly.

“She had an injury in high school that she had to overcome and then Covid during her high school travel ball years, so last year was a tough year for her,” Rittman said. “But that just shows the type of kid she is, the type of character she has, the work ethic that it takes to be successful at this level and Maddie has never wavered. She has just continued to keep a really positive attitude… she’s one of the most positive players we have on the team, always happy, always upbeat and I’m just happy for her that all of her hard work is paying off.”

That positivity and hard work has seemingly infiltrated the young second baseman’s game, allowing Moore to play more free and be one of 10 Tigers this season to be hitting over .300. Through 30 games thus far, Moore is hitting .305 with 33 runs off of 25 hits, five doubles, six homers, 17 RBIs, a .585 slugging percentage and a .436 on-base percentage — a feat the sophomore attributes greatly to growth she experienced off the field after the 2022 season.

“Reading,” Moore said when asked what she credits her on-field improvement to. “I read a lot of like mental books and then also just like talking to myself, positive self-talk and saying, ‘it’s not that serious, trust your training, you can do it,’ mostly.”

Moore and the Tigers hope to keep their perfect ACC record alive when they travel to Atlanta, Ga. this weekend for a three-game road series against Georgia Tech. Game one is set for Friday, March 24, at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. on ACCNX.

