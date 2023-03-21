Trevor Lawrence better than Aaron Rodgers? This ESPN analyst thinks so

There’s no shortage of star power at quarterback in the NFL’s AFC Conference, and the crop of signal-callers in the conference is getting even deeper with Aaron Rodgers headed over to that side of the league after announcing his “intention” to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

But is the future Hall of Famer currently better than former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence?

This ESPN analyst and former NFL player doesn’t think so.

On ESPN’s Get Up show, Chris Canty ranked his top five AFC QBs with Rodgers on the Jets, and he ranked five QBs – including Lawrence – over Rodgers.

Canty — a Super Bowl-champion defensive tackle who spent 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-15), New York Giants (2009-12) and Dallas Cowboys (2005-08) — has Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 on his list, followed by Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills at No. 3, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 and then Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5.

“Trevor Lawrence got a playoff win more recently than Aaron Rodgers,” Canty said of ranking Lawrence ahead of Rodgers. “Trevor Lawrence did have a top-eight QBR since Week 9 of last year, and his team is ascending.

“All of these players are ascending. Aaron Rodgers is a descending player. This guy’s going into his age 40 season. He’s not a better athlete than these guys, he doesn’t have more arm talent than any of those guys on that list.”

Last season, Rodgers completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions for an 8-9 Green Bay Packers team that missed the playoffs.

Lawrence, meanwhile, finished the 2022 regular season with a 66.3 percent completion percentage, 4,113 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the Jaguars to the AFC South title and a playoff victory, and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.

