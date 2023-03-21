Tyson on what he’ll cherish from time at Clemson, future plans

Hunter Tyson’s playing days lasted longer than he thought they would at Clemson. Now they’re over for the Tigers’ veteran wing.

Tyson played his final game in a Clemson uniform last week in the Tigers’ loss to Morehead State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament. The graduate forward tallied 11 rebounds and nine points, finishing just one shy of his 17th double-double of the season.

Tyson capped his five-year career in the orange and purple by earning first-team all-ACC honors this season, helping Clemson to 23 overall wins and a third-place finish in the conference. With more than 1,100 career points scored over 123 games, Tyson said he’s leaving the program with plenty of fond memories.

But what he’ll cherish the most, he said, is the bonds he’s formed on and off the court along the way.

“Just the times I’ve been able to spend with my teammates,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of great relationships in my time here, especially this year. Whether it be us on the bus, us on the plane, us in France (last summer during an international tour), I just have a lot of great memories. I love everybody in that locker room, and I’m really going to cherish them forever.”

While this season didn’t end with an NCAA Tournament berth for Clemson, Tyson said he doesn’t regret his decision to return to the team this season.

Tyson was a senior last season, but the NCAA’s decision to grant eligibility relief to athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 gave him a chance to return. An ACC Player of the Year candidate for much of this season, Tyson led Clemson in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (9.6) and helped the Tigers reel off a program-record 14 ACC wins during the regular season. He also earned academic All-America honors.

“I think there’s no doubt in my mind I made the right decision coming back here,” Tyson said. “It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but at the end of the day, we really did have a good year. I’m just proud of everyone in that locker room. We put in so much time together, and I’m just really thankful for all of them.”

As for what the future holds for Tyson, he said hopes to get a chance to continue playing professionally whether that be in the NBA or overseas.

“I’m going to continue to play as long as I can,” he said.

