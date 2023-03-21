Williams far from content with freshman All-America season

By most standards, Antonio Williams’ freshman season at Clemson was a success.

Williams, though, has a different set of expectations for himself.

“I feel like I underachieved and, as a group, we underachieved,” the Tigers’ young receiver said. “We have a high standard here, and we definitely didn’t meet those expectations last year.”

While Clemson’s passing game was once again pedestrian compared to what it’s been in recent years, Williams was a bright spot. The Irmo native burst onto the scene after signing with Clemson out of Dutch Fork High last year, quickly moving to the top of the depth chart in the slot and leading the Tigers in receptions (56) and receiving yards (604) en route to freshman All-America honors.

Now that he’s got a season of college football under his belt, Williams said one of the primary areas he’s looking to improve is his leadership role. Even with upperclassmen such as Brannon Spector and Beaux Collins still around, Williams is looking to assert himself even more as Cade Klubnik’s primary target at the position.

“Just being that alpha dog and that go-to guy in those tough situations where we need a first down, touchdown or a big play. I’ll make that play,” Williams said. “And then screens and stuff, turning that into big plays.”

He’s also working on being one of the more outspoken voices in the receiver room. Admittedly more of a lead-by-example type during his prep days, Williams said he’s trying to change that heading into his second season with the Tigers.

“I’m definitely ready to step in that role and lead this group along with my other teammates,” he said.

Williams also ended last season as the team’s primary punt returner. He returned 15 punts for 129 yards and had a 23-yard return that set up a score in the Tigers’ win at Florida State.

But Williams’ primary focus is on getting acclimated to a new offense under first-year coordinator Garrett Riley, who was hired away from TCU in January. Williams said he anticipates even more opportunities to catch passes in Riley’s air-raid system and being more explosive while operating at a faster pace next season.

“I think my freshman year was just the start,” he said. “I’m looking to build off that, especially with this new air-raid offense. We knew we’re going to sling the ball around. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

As for the mindset of the receivers as a whole, Williams said that’s simple.

“It’s a new year,” he said, “and we’ve got something to prove.”

