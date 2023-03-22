ESPN analyst on whether Clemson's roster is as good as '16, '18 teams

This ESPN analyst believes Clemson has a legitimate shot to make the College Football Playoff this season.

However, whether the Tigers can win it all this season like they did in 2016 and 2018, Greg McElroy is skeptical about that.

“Here’s where I’m at with Clemson,” the ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback said on his Always College Football show.

“I think Clemson has a real chance of getting in the College Football Playoff, no doubt about it. I don’t know anyone, to be honest with you, that doesn’t believe they can get there. Everyone that I know that has watched Clemson, that has covered Clemson, feels confident about them getting there. But it’s not about getting there if you’re Clemson. Clemson’s goals are to win the thing when they get there, and they’ve been able to do that twice in the last handful of years. Pretty good spot to be in. ’16 and ’18, two phenomenally good teams.”

But McElroy doesn’t think Clemson’s roster is as strong right now as it was when the Tigers took home those national titles, especially from a depth standpoint at wide receiver and along the defensive line. And he wonders if Cade Klubnik can be the type of eventual NFL franchise quarterback that Clemson had with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence on those 2016 and 2018 teams, respectively.

“When I look at the roster compared to ’16 and the roster compared to what they had ’18, I don’t think the roster’s what it was in those two seasons,” he said.

“Now maybe they have some young players that are waiting to blossom. I’d love it if that’s the case. I am not optimistic that is the case at this point. Look at the depth along the defensive line that was on that roster in 2018. Look at the depth at wide receiver that was on that roster in 2016 and in 2018. By the way, look at the quarterbacks, both are franchise quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, can Cade Klubnik be that? Hopefully, maybe. We’ll find out very, very soon. But I like their chances of at least getting to the postseason and potentially punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff.”

