ESPN analyst wants to see this team trade for Hopkins

During ESPN’s Get Up show Monday morning, one of the network’s NFL analysts was asked which move he would like to see get done in the league this offseason.

Damien Woody answered by saying that he wants to see the New England Patriots make a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“I would like to see Bill Belichick trade for DeAndre Hopkins,” said Woody, a two-time Super Bowl champion offensive lineman and 12-year NFL veteran who played for the Patriots (1999-2003), Detroit Lions (2004-07) and New York Jets (2008-10).

“When you look at the Patriots within that division, the AFC East, right now I would have to slot them fourth. I think the Patriots need some real juice offensively because they don’t have anyone over there that really scares you, particularly on the outside. Get a guy like DeAndre Hopkins, who’s never been a speed burner but he’s about as reliable as you can get at the receiver position – that’s what the Patriots need, especially with Mac Jones coming off that down year. Get him somebody reliable on the outside.”

The biggest obstacle to that happening would be whether Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could mend their broken fences. O’Brien, the former Houston Texans head coach who was hired to be the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator, butted heads with Hopkins in Houston, and Hopkins was ultimately traded to the Cardinals as a result.

But ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky agreed with Woody that Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, would be a great get if the Patriots were able to figure out a way to land him.

“I love the addition of Hopkins if you can get him,” Orlovsky said. “If you get DeAndre Hopkins to this offense and with Bill O’Brien, who’s a very, very good offensive mind, now we’re talking about a team that can compete for the playoffs. I don’t think, without adding a reliable outside player, that they’re a playoff team right now. Adding DeAndre Hopkins could do that.”

After serving a six-game suspension to start last season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games. He has posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

Since being drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Hopkins has amassed 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns across his 10 NFL seasons with the Texans and Cardinals.

