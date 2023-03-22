Where Clemson prospects stand in Kiper's latest mock draft, big board

This week, a longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst released his latest first-round predictions for next month’s draft.

After previously projecting Myles Murphy to be the lone Clemson draft prospect selected in the first round, Mel Kiper Jr. now has Bryan Bresee as the only Tiger taken within the first 31 picks.

Kiper’s third mock draft (subscription required) has Bresee going to the New Orleans Saints with the 29th overall pick.

Here’s what Kiper wrote about the star defensive tackle and his projected landing spot:

“New Orleans, back in Round 1 after Denver gave up this pick in the deal for coach Sean Payton, is in an interesting spot. It just added quarterback Derek Carr, and it has a talented, veteran roster — with a few holes. It has tried to plug a few of those holes, notably by turning over the defensive tackle position, adding Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in free agency. Those two defenders have never played full-time roles, however, so the Saints should add another tackle if Bresee is available. Bresee had a fantastic workout at the combine, making my risers list. He could see the field early and often for this team.”

In addition to his latest mock draft, Kiper also updated his Big Board rankings and has Bresee ranked as the No. 4 defensive tackle in this year’s draft class, while Murphy is Kiper’s No. 4 defensive end.

Kiper has Clemson’s Trenton Simpson ranked as the No. 2 inside linebacker and lists Jordan McFadden as the No. 7 offensive guard.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

