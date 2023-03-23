Clemson CB target commits elsewhere

A defensive target of the Tigers committed elsewhere within the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday night.

Three-star cornerback Asaad “BJ” Brown gave his verbal pledge to the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday evening. Brown committed to the Wolfpack over the rest of his top-10 schools, which included the Tigers.

The 6-foot, 178-pound defensive back made numerous visits to Clemson and was in town as recently as January.

The 247Sports Composite Ranking currently lists the Virginia native as the No. 522 overall recruit and the No. 11 prospect in his home state.

