Clemson commit sees massive jump in new rankings

One Clemson commit inched closer to five-star status on 247Sports this week as the service released their newest set of rankings.

Marian Central Catholic (IL) star tight end Christian Bentancur jumped more than 100 spots in the 247Sports player rankings, from No. 149 to No. 47. He also became the No. 2 tight end in the class of 2024 as a result of the update.

Bentancur has been committed gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers in January and has seemingly shut down his recruitment since.

As a junior for the Hurricanes, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end hauled in 54 receptions for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns.