Clemson hoopster enters transfer portal

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is losing another player to the transfer portal.

Sophomore center Ben Middlebrooks has entered the portal, The Clemson Insider has learned. Middlebrooks averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 34 games this past season.

Middlebrooks, who also logged 11.3 minutes per game, has spent the last couple of seasons biding his time behind PJ Hall, one of the ACC’s top bigs during that time. That might have been the case again next season with Hall, a junior, keeping his eligibility intact. The Spartanburg native is testing the NBA draft waters without the help of an agent, giving Hall the option to return for his senior season if that’s the route he decides to take.

Middlebrooks, who played in 60 games for the Tigers, is the second Clemson player to enter the portal so far, joining freshman Chauncey Gibson. Gibson redshirted in his lone season with the Tigers.