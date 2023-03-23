Clemson makes the cut for highly touted receiver

On Friday, Clemson made the cut for a five-star receiver in the 2024 class just days after extending an offer.

Midlothian (TX) star receiver Bryant Wesco cut his list of potential schools down to eight. Wesco is 247Sports’ No. 9 overall recruit and No. 3 receiver in the class of 2024.

Alongside the Tigers, Wesco included Arkansas, Colorado, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout hauled in 58 receptions for 1,160 yards and 17 touchdowns during his junior season. Wesco has also emerged as a track and field star for Midlothian.