Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 6

No. 5 Clemson (29-1, 6-0 ACC) picked up a run-rule home win over Charlotte before sweeping three home games against Virginia. The Tigers have the week off for Spring Break before heading to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech this weekend in their first ACC road series (Saturday game on ACC Network).

Overall Record: 29-1 (6-0 ACC) Last Week: 4-0 3/15 Wednesday Mercer W, 9-1 (5) 3/18 Saturday Bryant W, 4-1 3/18 Saturday UNC Greensboro W, 1-0 3/19 Sunday Jacksonville W, 2-0 Next Week: 3/24 Friday @ Georgia Tech (15-12, 2-4 ACC) 6:00PM 3/25 Saturday @ Georgia Tech (15-12, 2-4 ACC) 6:00PM 3/26 Sunday @ Georgia Tech (15-12, 2-4 ACC) 1:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, March 20th

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Arielle Oda

The redshirt junior from Buford, GA earned her first hitter-of-the-week award after going 3-for-7 (.429) in four games last week. Oda had a homer, two RBI, one run, four walks, and two stolen bases for a team-best .636 on-base percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior righty from Yorktown, VA earned her fourth pitcher-of-the-week award after going 3-0 in three complete games over the last week. In 19.0 innings, Cagle allowed one unearned run on 12 hits (.179 OBA) with two walks and 18 strikeouts to lower her ERA to 0.49 on the season.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 16-2 while outhitting their opponents .262 (22 hits) to .159 (14 hits). On the week, Clemson had five doubles, two homers, 13 walks, and one HBP against 20 strikeouts while going 6-for-8 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 0.27 ERA, allowing two runs (one earned) in 26.0 innings with four walks and 23 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .991 clip, committing just one error in 107 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson takes a break from midweek action before traveling to Georgia Tech for their first road ACC series. The Tigers are 7-0 against the Yellow Jackets all-time with wins at thee separate sites. Clemson won three games in Atlanta (2021 – 5-2, 5-3, 5-4), a game in the 2021 ACC Tournament held in Louisville (2-0), and three games in Clemson (2022 – 4-1, 3-0, 3-2).